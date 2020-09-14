PHF to hold talent hunt programme in Gilgit-Baltistan

President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Monday announced to hold talent hunt programme in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Monday announced to hold talent hunt programme in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to a PHF statement, the PHF president made this announcement during his meeting with caretaker Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Mir Afzal.

Khalid Sajjad said that players from Gilgit-Baltistan would be given physical training and coaching on the most modern lines so that they could also become part of the national team.

He also reviewed the progress of the work on the under-construction astroturf ground in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Mir Afzal assured that the hockey ground in Gilgit-Baltistan would be of international standard. He said all-out support would be extended to PHF for the development and revival of the national game.