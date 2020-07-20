UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHF To Welcome Ex Hockey Greats To Uplift The Game: Asif Bajwa

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

PHF to welcome Ex Hockey Greats to uplift the game: Asif Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has said that it would welcome former hockey greats if they wish to join it, in its efforts to uplift the national game.

"The PHF President had directed to hold a programme which includes the aspect of mental fitness, for the players so that they do not get rusty and get in touch with the game because of the lockdown situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have also requested our former Olympians Samiullah, Hasan Sardar, Manzoor Jr, Rashid Jr, Akhtar Rasool and Qasim Zia to give lectures to players on mental fitness and share their experiences with them," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Samiullah gave an hour lecture to the player. "Khawaja Junaid and other coaches also attended the lecture. If any former Olympian speaks against the federation then it doesn't mean that they are angry. It means there has been some mistake and we must rectify it.

I have always respected my seniors. Samiullah has some reservations with the federation but it doesn't make any difference. I will try to address his reservations and also of other Olympians so that hockey can come on the right track," he said.

To a question, he said if Samiullah would want any seat in the federation then we don't have any obligation on it. "But he and other Olympians were above all this. Ranks are a very small thing for them. Their motive is just to see hockey on the right track and for this if they would want to work in any capacity then PHF will always welcome them," he said.

He said in Ramzan we also held a programme along with coaches for the players and the outcome was 100 percent. "We also conducted tests of players which were also good," he said.

Bajwa said we were in a virtual conference with International Hockey Federation (FIH) CEO Thierry Weil in which it was suggested to introduce Hockey FIVE if the COVID-19 pandemic expands.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Qasim Zia Rashid Turkish Lira All Share

Recent Stories

Dual nationality of SAPMs, Advisers is likely to b ..

8 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y6p - A Popular Choice Amongst On-ground Co ..

33 minutes ago

PM vows to extend all out cooperation to overseas ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5599 deaths with 265083 cases of ..

43 minutes ago

UAE continues food aid efforts in Yemen&#039;s wes ..

59 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Colombian President on Na ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.