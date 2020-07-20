PHF to welcome Ex Hockey Greats to uplift the game: Asif Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has said that it would welcome former hockey greats if they wish to join it, in its efforts to uplift the national game.

"The PHF President had directed to hold a programme which includes the aspect of mental fitness, for the players so that they do not get rusty and get in touch with the game because of the lockdown situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have also requested our former Olympians Samiullah, Hasan Sardar, Manzoor Jr, Rashid Jr, Akhtar Rasool and Qasim Zia to give lectures to players on mental fitness and share their experiences with them," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Samiullah gave an hour lecture to the player. "Khawaja Junaid and other coaches also attended the lecture. If any former Olympian speaks against the federation then it doesn't mean that they are angry. It means there has been some mistake and we must rectify it.

I have always respected my seniors. Samiullah has some reservations with the federation but it doesn't make any difference. I will try to address his reservations and also of other Olympians so that hockey can come on the right track," he said.

To a question, he said if Samiullah would want any seat in the federation then we don't have any obligation on it. "But he and other Olympians were above all this. Ranks are a very small thing for them. Their motive is just to see hockey on the right track and for this if they would want to work in any capacity then PHF will always welcome them," he said.

He said in Ramzan we also held a programme along with coaches for the players and the outcome was 100 percent. "We also conducted tests of players which were also good," he said.

Bajwa said we were in a virtual conference with International Hockey Federation (FIH) CEO Thierry Weil in which it was suggested to introduce Hockey FIVE if the COVID-19 pandemic expands.