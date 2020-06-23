UrduPoint.com
Phil Neville Eyes Move Into Club Football After Pep Talk

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 06:03 PM

England women's boss Phil Neville says Pep Guardiola has advised him to work in club football but he has no doubts in naming his sister as the best coach in the family

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :England women's boss Phil Neville says Pep Guardiola has advised him to work in club football but he has no doubts in naming his sister as the best coach in the family.

Neville coached England's women to fourth place at the 2019 Women's World Cup, after previously teaming up with brother Gary during an unsuccessful spell with Spanish side Valencia.

He has also had coaching stints with his former club Manchester United and the England men's Under-21 side.

Neville, who has seen the Lionesses' form slump since the World Cup, is due to step down from the England job next year.

The former Manchester United and England defender said that Manchester City boss Guardiola had advised him his next step in coaching should be in club football.

"I spoke to Pep and he was passionate about how I had all this energy and needed to be in day-to-day football," Neville told the BBC.

"Great managers can influence you, and I thought he was right." Neville said one of the drawbacks in managing an international team was the shortage of time with the players.

"There is a big 12 months left with the Lionesses and then, hopefully, I will get the opportunity to manage a club in any country," he said.

But despite the high profile of the Neville brothers, who both played for United and England, Phil said sister Tracey stood out.

"She is a brilliant manager," he said. "She ripped up the whole England (netball) programme and redesigned it.

"She got rid of the older players and built a young team that was hungry and could take on the world."

