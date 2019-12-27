Philander confirms Somerset move

South African opening bowler Vernon Philander confirmed on Friday that he had agreed to play English county cricket for Somerset next year

"Everyone knows that," he said when asked about reports that he had agreed terms with the county.

But he said it was incorrect that he had signed a three-year contract.

"We're going to go on a year-by-year basis and see how we go," he said.

Philander, 34, was speaking after the second day of the first Test against England in what he has announced will be his final series before retiring from international cricket.