UrduPoint.com

Philippine Olympic Chief Commends Effective COVID-19 Response Of Beijing Winter Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2022 | 02:12 PM

The president of the Philippine Olympic Committee has lauded the organizers of the Beijing Winter Olympics for their effective COVID-19 response

MANILA, Feb. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The president of the Philippine Olympic Committee has lauded the organizers of the Beijing Winter Olympics for their effective COVID-19 response.

Abraham Tolentino said the anti-COVID-19 measures in the Olympic village are strict but effective, Philippine newspaper BusinessWorld reported on Monday.

"I am really impressed with the closed-loop system; it's very effective," Tolentino was quoted as saying.

