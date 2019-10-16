UrduPoint.com
Philippines Holds China To Draw At FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:21 PM

Philippines holds China to draw at FIFA World Cup qualifier

Former English Premier League goalkeeper Neil Etheridge's outstanding performance helped the Philippines men's national football team to hold China to a scoreless draw in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier at the Panaad Stadium here on Tuesday

The 29-year-old Filipino, who missed the hosts' first two games due to injury, delivered a standout game on goal with several saves at stoppage time on Hao Junmin's strike, while captain Stephan Schrock led by example with a workmanlike display as the Azkals achieved their biggest result to date.

The 29-year-old Filipino, who missed the hosts' first two games due to injury, delivered a standout game on goal with several saves at stoppage time on Hao Junmin's strike, while captain Stephan Schrock led by example with a workmanlike display as the Azkals achieved their biggest result to date.

China had one final attempt to leave the Panaad Stadium with a win, but their last-second corner at 91st minute went straight into the hands of Etheridge to seal the draw and secure the point.

Brazilian-born Ai Kesen joined La Liga side Espanyol striker Wu Lei in the start list with Yang Xu, but they are all of the visitors' strikers, Wei Shihao and Yang Liyu cut from the 23-man squad announced by the head coach Marcello Lippi few hours before the game kicks off.

The Philippines also had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock with two minutes left in injury time, but Schrock's attempt went high and wide.

With the win, the hosts secured their first point against China in three matches this year.

The hosts now sit at the third place in Group with one win, one draw and one defeat, while China is still unbeaten with two wins and one draw.

The Team Dragon will next play against Syria, the main rival in Group A, on Nov.14 in an away match. While the Philippines will also fly to Male for the bout with the Maldives.

A total of 40 teams will play across eight groups in the second round of the qualifiers. Eight group winners and the four best runners-up will qualify for the next round.

