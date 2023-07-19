Philippines hope 'meteoric rise' to debut World Cup changes everything

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :In a country obsessed with beauty pageants, basketball and boxing, the Philippines women's team hope to ignite interest in football when they make the nation's World Cup debut this week.

Long minnows in the sport, the Philippines have never played at a FIFA World Cup, either the men's or women's.

All that will change on Friday when the women's side under their Australian coach Alen Stajcic play Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Stajcic calls their journey from "almost ground zero" to the World Cup "miraculous".

Half of his players do not belong to a professional club and some have been "running around the block on their own" for training, he said.

"It's been a meteoric sort of rise for the team," the 49-year-old told AFP via Zoom prior to the World Cup.

"The challenge for us is to somehow maintain and sustain that improvement, not be happy with where we got to." Since Stajcic's appointment as coach in late 2021, the Philippines have jumped from 68 in the FIFA rankings and are now a best-ever 46th place.

It began with the Women's Asian Cup in early 2022 when they made the semi-finals, losing to South Korea but securing a historic World Cup berth.

They followed it up with bronze at the Southeast Asian Games last year, then won the regional AFF Women's Championship on home soil.