Philipsen bags fourth stage win of Tour de France

Belgian Jasper Philipsen sprinted to his fourth stage win on this year's Tour de France with a powerful last burst on stage 11 from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins

Moulins, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Belgian Jasper Philipsen sprinted to his fourth stage win on this year's Tour de France with a powerful last burst on stage 11 from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins.

The Alpecin sprinter edged Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen to the line on Wednesday with Phil Bauhaus in third. There was no change in the overall standings between race favourites Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar.

Philipsen has dominated the bunch sprints on the 2023 Tour although two of his three previous triumphs were garnered with some wobbly manoeuvres that had to be validated by the race commissaire.

In the final sprint during his first win at Bayonne, he appeared to swerve in front of Wout Van Aert.

He then won out after a series of falls at the Nogaro motorbike circuit.

On the banks of the Garonne at Bordeaux for his third stage win he also appeared to cut off the path for Biniam Girmay, who waved his arms in anger before Philipsen was again cleared.

Philipsen leads the sprint points race by 145 points, with Frenchman Bryan Coquard second on 178.

Race leader Vingegaard and second-placed Pogacar remain separated by just 17 seconds, with Australian rider Jai Hindley in third at 2min 40sec.