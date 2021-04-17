UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philipsen Beats Cavendish In Turkish Sprint

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 08:03 PM

Philipsen beats Cavendish in Turkish sprint

Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix won his second stage in a row Saturday in a frantic finale where he edged veteran sprint specialists Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix won his second stage in a row Saturday in a frantic finale where he edged veteran sprint specialists Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish.

The seventh of eight stages run from Marmaris to Turgetreis ended in an elite sprint for the fifth time with the Belgian taking two wins and Cavendish three, although the Briton was left looking disgusted at his defeat.

It was a fast downhill finish and the 23-year-old Philipsen won by a clear bike length from the chasing pair of 38-year-old Greipel and Cavendish, who is 35.

Strong winds caused breaks in the peloton with the more powerful riders faring better on the open plains, but Greipel's Israel Start Up Nation team did most to reel the escapees in just two kilometres from home.

Spain's Jose Manuel Diaz remains overall race leader, but only by one second from Australian Jay Vine who took four bonus seconds in the intermediate sprints ahead of the final stage between the coastal resorts of Bodrum and Kusadasi.

Related Topics

Israel Jasper National University From Race

Recent Stories

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Syrian president on Natio ..

7 minutes ago

UNHCR seeks US$924 mln for response to COVID-19 b ..

3 minutes ago

FSB Shows Video of Ukrainian Consul Asking for Cla ..

3 minutes ago

Britain falls silent in tribute to Prince Philip

6 minutes ago

Quartararo on pole in Portugal

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.