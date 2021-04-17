Philipsen beats Cavendish in Turkish sprint

Belgian Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix won his second stage in a row Saturday in a frantic finale where he edged veteran sprint specialists Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish

The seventh of eight stages run from Marmaris to Turgetreis ended in an elite sprint for the fifth time with the Belgian taking two wins and Cavendish three, although the Briton was left looking disgusted at his defeat.

It was a fast downhill finish and the 23-year-old Philipsen won by a clear bike length from the chasing pair of 38-year-old Greipel and Cavendish, who is 35.

Strong winds caused breaks in the peloton with the more powerful riders faring better on the open plains, but Greipel's Israel Start Up Nation team did most to reel the escapees in just two kilometres from home.

Spain's Jose Manuel Diaz remains overall race leader, but only by one second from Australian Jay Vine who took four bonus seconds in the intermediate sprints ahead of the final stage between the coastal resorts of Bodrum and Kusadasi.