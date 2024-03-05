Open Menu

Philipsen Beats Elite Sprint Field At Tirreno

Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2024 | 11:41 PM

Belgian Jasper Philipsen started his sprint season in devastating form Tuesday, leaving his rivals trailing in a bunch finish at Follonica in the second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico

With other top sprinters Mark Cavendish, Tim Merlier and Caleb Ewan in the field, a closer finale might have been expected, but the 26-year-old won by several bike lengths from Merlier.

With other top sprinters Mark Cavendish, Tim Merlier and Caleb Ewan in the field, a closer finale might have been expected, but the 26-year-old won by several bike lengths from Merlier.

"I did the recon work this morning," said Philipsen.

Winner of the green sprint points jersey and four stages on the 2023 Tour de France, Philipsen will be the sprinter to beat on the Tour again this year.

"I found the right gear and I launched my sprint at the right moment," Philipsen said.

Fellow Belgian Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step ran out of juice after accelerating 300m from the line.

"I tried from too far, lost some speed on the inside of the corner so it was a bit too early," Merlier admitted.

Eritrean all-rounder Biniam Girmay crossed the line in third place before being relegated by the race commissaires for blocking.

Alex Zingle of Cofidis took his place on the podium.

Cavendish suffered a puncture and was not involved in the final reckoning.

Winner of Monday's individual time-trial, Juan Ayuso of Team UAE, retains the overall lead with Filippo Ganna in second at one second and Jonathan Milan in third.

Wednesday's third stage of the seven-stage race is a 220km run from Volterra to Gualdo Tadino with a slightly uphill finish.

