UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philipsen Wins 'unexpected' Stage, Roglic Retains Lead After Longest Vuelta Day

Zeeshan Mehtab 25 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:27 PM

Philipsen wins 'unexpected' stage, Roglic retains lead after longest Vuelta day

Belgian Jasper Philipsen on Thursday won the Vuelta a Espana's 15th stage, the longest of the race at 230km, as Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead

Puebla de Sanabria, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ):Belgian Jasper Philipsen on Thursday won the Vuelta a Espana's 15th stage, the longest of the race at 230km, as Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead.

Philipsen claimed his first Grand Tour stage success by pipping Pascal Ackermann at the line, with Jannik Steimle in third on the longest day of the three-week race.

"I can't describe how happy I am. It means a lot for me. I've been waiting all of the Vuelta for this moment, it was unexpected," 22-year-old Team UAE Emirates' rider Philipsen said.

"It was a really strong breakaway. In the end I started believing it more and more but at the beginning of the day I never expected a bunch sprint," he added.

Defending champion Roglic kept hold of the red jersey ahead of Richard Carapaz after a rain-sodden 230.8km in north-western Spain.

Jumbo-Visma's Roglic has a 39-second advantage over Ineos' Ecuadorian rider, with Hugh Carthy 47 seconds behind ahead of Friday's 162km hilly stage from Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo.

The red jersey standing times were taken with 3km left because of a reported oil slick near the finish line close to the border with Portugal after a mistake-free day for the contenders.

An early group including previous stage winner Tim Wellens broke after 55km approaching the Alto de San Amaro.

The pace stayed high despite humid conditions on an arduous day before Italian Mattia Cattaneo made his solo shot for glory with 30km left.

He stretched his lead to 90 seconds at one point on the Alto de Padornelo descent ahead of a flat finish and a head wind before arriving at the finish line near to the Portuguese border.

Despite his efforts, the chasing pack, including Philipsen, cut down the lead as organisers announced the overall race times would be taken with 3km to go.

Philipsen split and edged Ackermann and Steimle on the flat finish.

Related Topics

UAE Oil Jasper Salamanca Split San Lead Spain Portugal Border All From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

7 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

37 minutes ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

24 minutes ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

25 minutes ago

Statement regarding ANP misquoted, taken out of co ..

56 minutes ago

Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Has Stopped Ballot ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.