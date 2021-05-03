UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Phillies' Alvarado Appeals Three-game Ban, Pitches In Loss To Mets

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:22 PM

Phillies' Alvarado appeals three-game ban, pitches in loss to Mets

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado has been suspended for three games by Major League Baseball for inciting a benches-clearing incident in Friday's game against the New York Mets

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado has been suspended for three games by Major League Baseball for inciting a benches-clearing incident in Friday's game against the New York Mets.

The punishment, announced Sunday by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill, includes an undisclosed fine, but Alvarado won't begin to serve his ban until after he appeals.

That meant he was cleared to pitch Sunday, where he allowed three runs and walked two in eight innings of an 8-7 loss to the Mets.

But the New York win didn't come without more controversy Sunday, as the Phillies thought they had come from behind to tie the game 8-8 in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a three-run home run by Rhys Hoskins.

But the call was overturned after video review showed the ball hit the outfield railing and carromed back onto the field wiping out the homer.

Friday's bench-clearing incident occurred in the middle of the eighth inning, when Alvarado appeared to challenge Dominic Smith after striking him out to end the top of the frame by throwing his glove.

The benches cleared, before clearing again when Mets pitcher Miguel Castro twice threw inside to Hoskins. Smith and Castro were also fined.

Related Topics

Fine Castro Hoskins Homer Philadelphia New York Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Court extends till May 19 Jahangir Tareen, his son ..

23 minutes ago

Govt starts COVID-19 vaccination for 40-49 years c ..

2 minutes ago

South Punjab Secretariat termed as a historic move ..

2 minutes ago

NPC to organize online Ramazan family festival due ..

3 minutes ago

Algerian president seeks to calm social anger

4 minutes ago

3 dead after smuggling boat capsizes off Californi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.