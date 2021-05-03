Phillies' Alvarado appeals three-game ban, pitches in loss to Mets

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado has been suspended for three games by Major League Baseball for inciting a benches-clearing incident in Friday's game against the New York Mets

The punishment, announced Sunday by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill, includes an undisclosed fine, but Alvarado won't begin to serve his ban until after he appeals.

That meant he was cleared to pitch Sunday, where he allowed three runs and walked two in eight innings of an 8-7 loss to the Mets.

But the New York win didn't come without more controversy Sunday, as the Phillies thought they had come from behind to tie the game 8-8 in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a three-run home run by Rhys Hoskins.

But the call was overturned after video review showed the ball hit the outfield railing and carromed back onto the field wiping out the homer.

Friday's bench-clearing incident occurred in the middle of the eighth inning, when Alvarado appeared to challenge Dominic Smith after striking him out to end the top of the frame by throwing his glove.

The benches cleared, before clearing again when Mets pitcher Miguel Castro twice threw inside to Hoskins. Smith and Castro were also fined.