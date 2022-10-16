UrduPoint.com

Phillies Oust Braves, Astros Sweep Seattle In MLB Playoffs

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 16, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Jeremy Pena's solo home run in the 18th inning on Saturday lifted the Houston Astros over Seattle for a Major League Baseball playoff sweep, while Philadelphia ousted defending champion Atlanta.

Pena's blast after the most scoreless innings in MLB playoff history gave the Astros a 1-0 victory over the Mariners and a 3-0 sweep of their best-of-five American League division series matchup.

Houston reached the best-of-seven AL Championship Series for a sixth consecutive year and will face either the New York Yankees or Cleveland Indians, who were level 1-1 in their series.

In the National League, Philadelphia defeated Atlanta 8-3 to win their series in four games.

J.T. Realmuto hit an inside-the-park home run while Brandon Marsh smacked a three-run homer and Bryce Harper added a solo homer for the Phillies.

Philadelphia advanced to an NL finals showdown against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres to decide a World Series berth.

"What an opportunity," Harper said.

"You've got to beat the champs to be the champs. I get chills, man. We've got two more. We've got (to win) eight more games."The Phillies reached the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and made the NL final for the first time since 2010. They last reached the World Series in 2009 and last won the crown in 2008.

