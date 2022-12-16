UrduPoint.com

'Phoenix' Rises Above Male-dominated Malaysian Wrestling

Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2022 | 12:40 PM

'Phoenix' rises above male-dominated Malaysian wrestling

Puchong, Malaysia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysian wrestler Nor "Phoenix" Diana executes a spectacular aerial manoeuvre, then wraps her arms around her opponent and slams her down in the ring as hundreds of spectators cheer.

Hijab-wearing Nor Diana is spearheading attempts to break down the gender barrier in the niche, male-dominated sport in Malaysia.

The diminutive 23-year-old's charisma and agility against not only women opponents but also men have won her acclaim from many fans, but she remains the country's only full-time woman wrestler.

"For women to be the main event of the show it's very, very difficult," Nor Diana -- a pseudonym because she prefers not to reveal her true identity -- tells AFP after a recent fight in Puchong, just outside the capital Kuala Lumpur.

"Some fans don't give one hundred percent, they go for toilet breaks during female rounds. They don't really see us at the same level as the guys." Wrestling competitions in Malaysia are similar to the style adopted by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in the United States, but on a much smaller scale.

Like WWE, the Malaysian version is as much theatre as sport, as players compete in matches ending in predetermined outcomes.

But while there are dozens of women wrestlers in WWE, Nor Diana is the only one in the Malaysia-based APAC Wrestling, despite the organisation's attempts to bolster the number.

She started training in wrestling in 2015 -- following a teenage dream -- and made her debut a few months later.

- 'Take the leap' - But the "Phoenix" has risen above the challenges and soldiers on with her family's full support.

Over a two-day tournament held by APAC Wrestling in December, men and women fighters from four countries battled it out in front of 300 screaming spectators in one of the biggest wrestling showcases in Malaysia yet.

The 155-centimetre-tall (five feet) Nor Diana took down Australia's much taller Steph De Lander to grab the women's champion belt.

The Australian said the sport can be daunting for women.

"You have to feel the fear and do it anyway. You got to feel it and then throw it away, jump forward and just take the leap," she said.

The sight of women wrestlers executing their suplex moves and headlock takedowns also serves as motivation for other women.

"I'm not a major fan of wrestling but to see them on stage, it brought out the feeling that women can do anything," said 26-year-old spectator Syarifah Amin.

- 'More than props' - Ayez Shaukat Fonseka Farid, head of APAC Wrestling, hopes to organise more tournaments to showcase women's wrestling.

He laments that some fans view women as just props to "fluff up the wrestling show".

"We need to take away the perspective that women wrestling is just for eye pleasure. We should take them seriously as well, that they can put on amazing matches," he said.

Nor Diana is hopeful that more women will take up wrestling.

"I want to show that wrestling is just like any sport," said Nor Diana, who hopes to join WWE one day.

"You have men and women in badminton. Wrestling is the same thing."

Related Topics

World Australia Badminton Kuala Lumpur Same Lander Phoenix United States Malaysia December Women 2015 Family Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

13 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

13 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

13 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.