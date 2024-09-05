Photos, Videos Of Former Cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s Daughter’s Marriage Go Viral
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2024 | 02:31 PM
Cricket legend Waqar Younis and other prominent cricketers attended the wedding ceremony with their families
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2024) Former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter, Habiba, recently tied the knot in a private ceremony, with beautiful images and videos from the event becoming a social media sensation.
The intimate nikkah ceremony, attended by close family members and a few friends, was a simple yet elegant affair. cricket legend Waqar Younis and other prominent cricketers attended the wedding ceremony with their families.
Photos from the ceremony, shared by the official photographer, garnered attention from various social media users.
Many extended their congratulations to the couple and the proud parents. Among those offering their best wishes were Khushbakht Sarfaraz, wife of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Mehnaz Moomer, wife of actor Moomer Rana.
Mushtaq Ahmed, a celebrated spinner for Pakistan, was a key player in the country’s 1992 World Cup-winning team. Throughout his distinguished career, he also served as a coach for the Pakistan Cricket board, contributing to the development of future cricketing talent.
