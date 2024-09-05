Open Menu

Photos, Videos Of Former Cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s Daughter’s Marriage Go Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2024 | 02:31 PM

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go viral

Cricket legend Waqar Younis and other prominent cricketers attended the wedding ceremony with their families

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2024) Former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter, Habiba, recently tied the knot in a private ceremony, with beautiful images and videos from the event becoming a social media sensation.

The intimate nikkah ceremony, attended by close family members and a few friends, was a simple yet elegant affair. cricket legend Waqar Younis and other prominent cricketers attended the wedding ceremony with their families.

Photos from the ceremony, shared by the official photographer, garnered attention from various social media users.

Many extended their congratulations to the couple and the proud parents. Among those offering their best wishes were Khushbakht Sarfaraz, wife of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Mehnaz Moomer, wife of actor Moomer Rana.

Mushtaq Ahmed, a celebrated spinner for Pakistan, was a key player in the country’s 1992 World Cup-winning team. Throughout his distinguished career, he also served as a coach for the Pakistan Cricket board, contributing to the development of future cricketing talent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Social Media Marriage Wife Family Event From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

50 minutes ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

1 hour ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

6 hours ago
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

18 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

18 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

18 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

18 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

18 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports