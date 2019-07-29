Physical Disability Cricket Team to leave for England on Wednesday

Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Team will leave for England on Wednesday to feature in the NatWest Physical Disability World Series, Mohammad Nizam, the media manager of Pakistan team said in a statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Physical Disability cricket Team will leave for England on Wednesday to feature in the NatWest Physical Disability World Series, Mohammad Nizam, the media manager of Pakistan team said in a statement.

Being organized by the England and the Wales Cricket board, the Series will be played at Worcestershire from August 3 to 13.

Apart from Pakistan, hosts England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India will take part in the World Series. Pakistan team will begin their campaign from the match against England on the opening day of the Series.

Having won the title by defeating England in the final of the tri-nation series in 2018 on their home ground last year, Pakistan team will once again enter the event with great expectations.

The national team will play its first match against host England on July 5 at 11am. The final of the series will be played on August 14. The most awaited match will be between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, scheduled for August 9.

Pakistan team: Nahar Alam (captain), Jaha Najib Toana (vice captain), Hasanin Alam, Zubair Saleem, Abdullah Aujaz, Wajid Alam, Mohammad Shahbaz, Hamad Shaukat, Waqif Shah, Malik Shaf, Mohammad Harris, Saifullah ( Wicketkeeper), Farhan Saeed, Hamza Hameed, Majid Hussain.

Officials: Amiruddin Ansari (team manager), Javed Ashraf (assistant coach and assistant manager), Rashid Qureshi (trainer), Dr Asif Gulzar (team physio), and Mohammad Nizam (media manager).