Pichot wants to put Lions on global stage

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Agustin Pichot, who is campaigning for the role of World Rugby chairman, wants to see the British and Irish Lions expand their horizons and play on a "worldwide scale".

The Lions, a combined side made up of players from the national teams of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, tour every four years, visiting New Zealand, Australia and South Africa on a rotation.

But Argentina great Pichot, who is standing against current World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont, a former captain of both England and the Lions, wants them to tour North and South America as part of his plan for reform of the global game.

With rugby in a worldwide shutdown due to the coronavirus, Pichot hasoften been presented as the "reform" candidate, with Beaumont seen as more of a continuity figure.