UrduPoint.com

Pidcock Takes Cyclo-cross World Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 31, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Pidcock takes cyclo-cross world title

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Olympic champion Tom Pidcock became world cyclo-cross champion Sunday in Arkansas, in the absence of Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel who had shared the last seven titles.

The 22-year old Briton, who won mountain-biking gold in Japan, beat European champion Lars van der Haar of the Netherlands and World Cup winner Eli Iserbyt of Belgium by 30 seconds in Fayetteville.

Pidcock, second in 2020, ended the streak of Belgian van Aert and Dutchman van der Poel, who had won every world title since 2015 in the men's elite class.

Four-time winner Van der Poel, who led his debut Tour de France for six days last year, is suffering from a back problem.

Van Aert is preparing for the spring road cycling season. He won two last year.

Pidcock went on the offensive on the fourth of nine laps of the fast Fayetteville circuit and built a 30-second lead over Iserbyt.

"It was difficult, we had to play it tactically," said Pidcock, the first British winner in the senior category.

Related Topics

World Cycling France Road Van Lead Fayetteville Belgium Japan Netherlands Sunday 2015 2020 Gold Olympics National University From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

14 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

23 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

1 day ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>