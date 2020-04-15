UrduPoint.com
Pietersen Says Asif Was The Best Bowler He Ever Faced

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:23 PM

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has rated Pakistani bowler Mohammad Asif as the best he faced during his playing career saying he was clueless when facing the Sheikhupura-born cricketer

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has rated Pakistani bowler Mohammad Asif as the best he faced during his playing career saying he was clueless when facing the Sheikhupura-born cricketer.

Pietersen admitted that the bowler's ban in 2010 was a welcome relief for the top batsmen of that era whom he had tormented time and again.

"I think there's plenty of batters around the world that were happy he got banned. He was the best I faced. I had no idea against him!" a private news channel quoted him as saying.

The Englishman's assessment of Asif came on Twitter when he reacted to a video of Asif getting him caught behind with a beautiful outswinger back in the day.

Pietersen also hailed Pakistan for their overall bowling prowess, terming it the most "difficult" he's faced. "You're never sure how the ball will spin once it hits the pitch," he said.

Asif had bagged 105, 46 and 13 wickets in 22 Tests, 38 ODIs and 11 Twenty20s, respectively.

