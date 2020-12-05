UrduPoint.com
Pietro Fittipaldo To Start From Back Of Sakhir Grid

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 09:32 PM

Pietro Fittipaldi is set to start his Formula One career from the back row of the grid after collecting grid penalties when his Haas team used new electronic components in third practice at the Sakhir Grand Prix

The Brazilian driver, making his debut as substitute for Romain Grosjean, who is recovering from his injuries sustained in escaping after a fireball crash in last Sunday's Bahrain race, picked up two 10-place penalties.

Fittipaldi is the 32nd Brazilian and fourth member of his family to race in F1, but the first since Felipe Massa retired three years ago.

He was 19th in Saturday morning's final practice session.

More Stories From Sports

