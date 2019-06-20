UrduPoint.com
Pilot David Henderson Named In Sala Manslaughter Arrest

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:32 PM

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala was on Thursday named by the Times newspaper as pilot David Henderson

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala was on Thursday named by the Times newspaper as pilot David Henderson.

Sala, 28, died when a plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson came down in the Channel on January 21, just days after he had joined Cardiff City from Nantes.

"As a result of our enquiries we have today, Wednesday 19 June 2019, arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act," Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police said in a statement.

"He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation." The Times newspaper named the arrested man as pilot Henderson, who worked regularly for Willie McKay, a football agent linked with Sala's transfer.

The agent has previously said he asked Henderson to fly the plane, but that he was unable to do so.

Sala had been Cardiff's record signing after a fee of �15 million ($19 million) was agreed with Nantes during the January transfer window.

After travelling to Cardiff to complete the deal, Sala returned to northern France to collect belongings and bid farewell to his teammates.

It was on his return to the Welsh capital to take part in his first training session that the tragedy occurred.

Initial search operations for the player and pilot were suspended in the days after the plane went missing.

However, a crowdfunding effort supported by thousands of donations, including from football stars such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, helped launch a private search.

That specialised search saw Sala's body recovered from the wreckage in February but Ibbotson's body has not been found.

Two months after Sala's body was discovered, his father Horacio Sala died of a heart attack in Argentina.

