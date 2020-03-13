UrduPoint.com
Pilot Lost Control, Flew Too Fast In Sala Crash: UK Probe

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:00 PM

Footballer Emiliano Sala was killed when the pilot of his plane lost control and flew too fast as he tried to avoid bad weather, British aviation investigators said on Friday

Aldershot, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Footballer Emiliano Sala was killed when the pilot of his plane lost control and flew too fast as he tried to avoid bad weather, British aviation investigators said on Friday.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said in its final report into the January 2019 crash that pilot David Ibbotson, who was unlicenced to fly the aircraft, was also likely affected by carbon monoxide.

