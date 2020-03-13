Pilot lost control, flew too fast in Sala crash: UK probe

Footballer Emiliano Sala was killed when the pilot of his plane lost control and flew too fast as he tried to avoid bad weather, British aviation investigators said on Friday

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said in its final report into the January 2019 crash that pilot David Ibbotson, who was unlicenced to fly the aircraft, was also likely affected by carbon monoxide.