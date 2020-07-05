UrduPoint.com
Pin-point Ramos Holds Nerve Again As Madrid Beat Bilbao

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Madrid, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Sergio Ramos scored his 22nd consecutive penalty on Sunday as Real Madrid held on for another 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to inch closer to winning La Liga.

Ramos' fifth goal in seven games since the restart gives Madrid a seven-point lead over Barcelona, who play later on Sunday away at in-form Villarreal.

Anything but a victory for Barca would surely leave them too much to do with four games remaining, especially as Madrid own the superior record head-to-head.

