Pindi Warlords, Margalla Tigers pull off wins in wheelchair cricket league

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):The inaugural edition of Capital Premier League (CPL) commenced on Tuesday here at Rawal Cricket Ground with Pindi Warlords and Margalla Tigers registering emphatic wins on the opening day.

Country's top-notch wheelchair players are showcasing their skills in the three-day event, being organized by Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council (PWCC) in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab.

In the first fixture, Pindi Warlords defeated Islamabad Kings by six wickets. Batting first Kings posted 196 runs on the board in allotted 20 overs, thanks to openers Mobeen and Muhammad Shahid's brilliant knocks, who scored 62 and 54 off 37 and 33 balls respectively. Syed Arsalan Ahmed and Yaseen Munir scored 18 runs each off 11 and 20 balls each.

In reply Pindi Warlords chased the target in 18.1 overs, scoring 198 runs for the loss of four wickets. Openers Gohar Afridi and Khalid Khan hit blazing half-centuries, collecting 85 and 71 runs off 55 and 41 balls respectively. Gohar was declared player-of-the-match.

In the second match, Margalla Tigers beat Murree Hawks by eight wickets, courtesy to Shair Ali's all-round performance. Batting first Hawks could score just 94 runs as they lost their all wickets in 10.

2 overs. Tigers chased the target in 9.1 over, losing only two wickets. Shair, who hammered 54 off 25 besides claiming a wicket was declared player-of-the-match.

Talking to APP, President PWCC Rookhsana Rajpoot expressed optimism that the CPL would help promote wheelchair cricket in Pakistan.

She said people with some limitations in their body parts were blessed with strong resilience and determination and the league was a manifestation of that.

"In the CPL you will see them telling the world that they are not bound by their disabilities rather they are blessed with special abilities. "It is not merely a league where contests are taking place between different teams but the event offers a chance to the wheelchair cricketers to prove their talent to the world," she added.

Four teams including Islamabad Kings, Pindi Warlords, Murree Hawks and Margala Tigers are participating in the event.

"However, the number of teams will be increased in the second and third editions. It will be an annual event. We have planned to hold it on regular basis.

She asked the people to come and watch the matches, assuring the event would offer a lot of fun and excitement as the wheelchair players compete with the same passion and dedication as regular players.