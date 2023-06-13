Pink Games to be organized every year, in March: Adviser to CM Punjab, Wahab Riaz

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that the Pink Games will be organised every year so that our girls can get an opportunity to exhibit and polish their sports skills on a regular basis.

"We are planning to hold the Pink Games in March next year on the eve of International Women's Day," he said this while addressing the closing ceremony of inaugural Pink Games at Punjab Stadium on Monday night.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director General HEC Javed Ali Memon, LCWU Director Sports Sumaira Sattar, Vice President Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) Arshad Sattar also addressed the closing ceremony of Pink Games.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz said that the First Pink Games have been organized quite successfully. All the participating players have shown excellent performance in the Pink Games.

He said that there are several tournaments and opportunities for male players but this kind of platform was not available for our talented girls. "The Pink Games is a sports event purely for female athletes where they can showcase their true sports potential in different games".

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz lauded the role of Sports board Punjab, Sports Department Punjab and HEC for making Pink Games a highly successful sports event. "We will continue to hold such sports events for females in future as well," he added.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider said that it was the first time that Pink Games were organized for female athletes and to highlight the role of young women in all walks of life. "Over 1,500 female students of dozens of universities exhibited their skills in seven games such as athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, cricket, hockey and table tennis during the 4-day Pink Games".

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, on this occasion said that the Pink Games provided an ideal platform to trace fresh sports talent among female students. "The basic objective of the Pink Games was to attract the maximum number of women towards sports activities," he added.

He said that best arrangements were made for the First Pink Games 2023. "Sports Board Punjab will continue to conduct more such events to find fresh talented players".