Pinturault Cruises To Second Giant Slalom At Adelboden

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Pinturault cruises to second giant slalom at Adelboden

Adelboden, Switzerland, Jan 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :France's Alexis Pinturault brushed aside his rivals to claim his second World Cup giant slalom in the space of 24 hours at Adelboden on Saturday.

He replicated his dominance on Friday at the Swiss resort to register his 33rd win on the circuit, finishing a gaping 1.26sec clear of Croatia Filip Zubcic who took the runner-up position for the second day running.

In third came local hope Loic Meillard at 1.65sec.

Pinturault, the two-time Olympic bronze medallist in the discipline, extended his lead in the overall standings to 115 points from the reigning champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, fifth.

The first run was marked by a heavy crash sustained by US skier Tommy Ford.

The 31-year-old hit a gate in the steep final part of the course, landing on his head and coming to rest tens of metres down the slope.

Medical officers were quickly on the scene with the skier from Oregon helicoptered off the slope 20 minutes later.

When the first run resumed half an hour later Meillard set the fastest time ahead of eventual winner Pinturault.

It was the third giant slalom victory for Pinturault in Adelboden, his first coming four years ago.

It was also his third giant slalom win in a row after he picked up right where he left off before the holiday break after also dominating in Alta Badia.

He will be angling to make it a clean sweep in Switzerland in Sunday's slalom.

