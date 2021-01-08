UrduPoint.com
Pinturault Dominates Adelboden Giant Slalom

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Adelboden, Switzerland, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :France's Alexis Pinturault laid down two dynamite runs to dominate the men's World Cup giant slalom in the Swiss resort of Adelboden on Friday.

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist in the discipline was fastest in both legs to clock a combined total of 2min 18.

26sec, finishing a whopping 1.04sec ahead of Croatia's Filip Zubcic.

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt rounded out the podium in third, at 1.11sec.

It was Pinturault's 32nd victory on the World Cup circuit and consolidated his position at the top of the overall standings, 60 points ahead of Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who finished fourth in the race.

