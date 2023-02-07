UrduPoint.com

Pinturault In Pole After Scorching World Combined Super-G

Published February 07, 2023

Home favourite Alexis Pinturault laid down a superb super-G run in Courchevel on Tuesday to set himself up for a second world title in the men's alpine combined

Courchevel, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Home favourite Alexis Pinturault laid down a superb super-G run in Courchevel on Tuesday to set himself up for a second world title in the men's alpine combined.

The five-time world medallist, who won combined gold in 2019 worlds in Are, clocked 1min 08.25sec.

Pinturault, whose family own a hotel in the French resort, was followed down the L'Eclipse piste by a trio of Austrians: defending world champion Marco Schwarz (at 0.06sec), Raphael Haaser (+0.14) and Vincent Kriechmayr (+0.58).

Loic Meillard will lead the charge for the Swiss team (+1.34) in the slalom scheduled for 1330 GMT, after world number one Marco Odermatt was disqualified after going wide on a gate.

"I've got the second run to enjoy myself," said Pinturault, who had been suffering from a cold and fever.

"The confidence is there. My last slaloms haven't been very good, perhaps that takes the pressure off me somewhat." Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finished seventh, 1.05sec off the pace, but a right hand injury sustained in Kitzbuehel last month means he will not compete in the slalom.

"This morning I woke up and wanted to fight for a medal but I tried slalom this morning and with my hand from Kitzbuehel it's not really working in slalom just yet," Kilde said. "I tried a run, and no chance.

"I stretched some ligaments... it makes it unstable holding the pole and pushing out of the start, and boxing gates (in slalom), there's no chance."

