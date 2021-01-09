Pinturault 'proud' after second giant slalom win at Adelboden

France's Alexis Pinturault brushed aside his rivals to claim his second World Cup giant slalom in the space of 24 hours at Adelboden on Saturday

Adelboden, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :France's Alexis Pinturault brushed aside his rivals to claim his second World Cup giant slalom in the space of 24 hours at Adelboden on Saturday.

He replicated his dominance on Friday at the Swiss resort to register his 33rd win on the circuit, finishing a gaping 1.26sec clear of Croatia's Filip Zubcic who took the runner-up position for the second day running.

In third came local Swiss hope Loic Meillard at 1.65sec.

US skier Tommy Ford was taken to hospital by helicopter after a heavy crash.

The US team said on their web site that Ford was conscious but added that they "remained worried about their teammate and friend".

Pinturault, the two-time Olympic bronze medallist in the discipline, extended his lead in the overall standings to 115 points from the reigning champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, fifth and is 40 points ahead of Swiss skier Marco Odermatt in the event standings.

"The fight will be intense until the end," said Pinturault. "I don't mind. The other athletes are also very strong." Unusually two consecutive giant slaloms were run on the course as the coronavirus pandemic forced changes to the normal schedule.

"If we have to pick out a giant, this is it.

All the slopes are good, but in Adelboden there is something special," said Pinturault.

"I'm not sure that there will be two giants again in Adelboden. So it's part of our history now, the history of alpine skiing, and I'm quite proud of my performance over the two days." The 31-year-old Ford hit a gate in the steep final part of the course, landing on his head, knocking over a course worker and coming to rest tens of metres down the slope.

Medical officers were quickly on the scene with the skier from Oregon helicoptered off the slope 20 minutes later. The US team said he had been taken to hospital for evaluation.

After team-mate River Radamus finished his run, he looked at the television camera, waved and said "love you, Tommy".

When the first run resumed half an hour later Meillard set the fastest time ahead of eventual winner Pinturault.

It was the third giant slalom victory for Pinturault in Adelboden, his first coming four years ago.

It was also his third giant slalom win in a row after he picked up right where he left off before the holiday break after also dominating in Alta Badia.

He will be angling to make it a clean sweep in Switzerland in Sunday's slalom.