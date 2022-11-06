UrduPoint.com

Pique Takes Camp Nou Bow As Barca Beat Almeria To Go Top

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Pique takes Camp Nou bow as Barca beat Almeria to go top

Barcelona, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Gerard Pique bowed out at Camp Nou on an emotional night as Barcelona beat Almeria 2-0 to move top of La Liga, despite missing several clear chances on Saturday.

This was the 35-year-old defender's last home game for the club, whom he has played for 616 times, and the World Cup winner will retire from football after Tuesday's visit to Osasuna.

Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong allowed Pique to go out in style in front of the home fans as Barcelona eased two points clear of Real Madrid, who visit Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

A giant banner was draped over the centre-circle bearing the message "Sempr3" -- a play on "always" in Catalan and Pique's shirt number -- as he led the team out wearing the captain's armband, instead of Sergio Busquets.

Whistles from recent weeks because of Pique's struggles turned to cheers every time he touched the ball, as fans paid their respect to a club legend and arguably their best ever central defender.

Pique, who won 30 trophies with the cub over 14 years since re-joining from Manchester United, lined up in a makeshift defence featuring three left-backs.

Jordi Alba played in his natural position, while Alejandro Balde started at right back and Marcos Alonso at centre-back, as Barcelona wait for their injured defenders to return.

