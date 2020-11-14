Pir Bala, Malik Club advance to next round in Inter-Club Volleyball

Pir Bala Club and Malik Club advanced to next round after securing victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Peshawar District Inter-Club Volleyball Championship being played under the auspices of the District Sports Office Peshawar and District Administration at Youth Khalil Ground Lakrai Kaniza here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Pir Bala Club and Malik Club advanced to next round after securing victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Peshawar District Inter-Club Volleyball Championship being played under the auspices of the District sports Office Peshawar and District Administration at Youth Khalil Ground Lakrai Kaniza here on Saturday.

In the first match, Pir Bala Club defeated Raza Aman Kot Club 25-19, 25-17 and 25-21. In the second match, Malik Club defeated Saeed Laiq Club 25-16, 25-22 and 25-18 reached the next round.

Provincial Volleyball Association Secretary Khalid Waqar Chamkani graced the occasion as chief guest and was introduced to the players before the start of the matches. A total of 12 clubs are participating in the Championship.