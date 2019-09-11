Pirates Crick undergoes finger surgery after altercation

The Pittsburgh Pirates have slapped right-handed pitcher Kyle Crick and teammate Felipe Vazquez with undisclosed fines as a result of an altercation in the clubhouse

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pittsburgh Pirates have slapped right-handed pitcher Kyle Crick and teammate Felipe Vazquez with undisclosed fines as a result of an altercation in the clubhouse.

Crick appeared to get the worst of it as he underwent surgery on his right index finger on Tuesday which will end his season.

The team expects him to be back for next season's training camp.

"The behavior exhibited by these two players last night is unacceptable, inconsistent with the standards expected of a Major League player and will not be tolerated by the organization," general manager Neal Huntington said in a statement.

The altercation took place before Monday's Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco Giants.

No details were released on the amount of the fines.