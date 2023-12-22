Pistons drop 25th straight, nearing longest NBA losing streak

The Detroit Pistons inched closer to NBA ignominy on Thursday as they dropped a 119-111 decision to the Utah Jazz on their home floor for a 25th straight defeat

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Detroit Pistons inched closer to NBA ignominy on Thursday as they dropped a 119-111 decision to the Utah Jazz on their home floor for a 25th straight defeat.

The Pistons are now one loss away from matching the NBA's longest single-season losing streak of 26 games -- by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

The longest losing streak ever was the 28-game slide of the 76ers that spanned the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

"That's history that nobody wants to be a part of," dejected Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham said.

Utah, playing the second night of a back to back without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker, had looked to offer the Pistons a golden opportunity to halt the slide.

But after a bright start that saw Detroit lead by as many as eight points in the first quarter, the Jazz turned the tide with a 13-0 scoring run that saw them take a 45-32 lead early in the second period.

Trailing 64-58 at halftime, the Pistons tied it up at 84-84 in the third quarter before the Jazz pulled away again.

Kelly Olynyk led the Jazz with 27 points. Collin Sexton added 19, Ochai Agbaji scored 18 off the bench as six Jazz players scored in double figures.

Cunningham scored 28 points and handed out 10 assists for the Pistons.