Pistons end Celtics' nine-game NBA winning streak

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Detroit's Jerami Grant drained the game-winner with 19.6 seconds remaining Wednesday, lifting the Pistons to a 112-111 NBA victory over Boston that ended the Celtics' nine game winning streak.

Grant finished with 24 points for the Pistons, who had lost their last eight and 14 of their previous 16 games.

Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and came up with a big block in the final minute to help Detroit notch their first win since January 30.

Jayson Tatum had a last chance for the Celtics, but his jump shot from the top of the key bounced off the rim.

In a fourth quarter that featured six of the game's 25 lead changes, Grant put the Pistons up 112-111 with a turnaround jump shot.

Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart both got a piece of a block on a layup attempt by Jaylen Brown at the other end and the Pistons emerged with the victory after Tatum's miss.

The Celtics, coming off a 135-87 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers, were without guard Marcus Smart, who sprained his right ankle in the blowout.

Brown led the Celtics with 31 points. Tatum added 22 and Al Horford contributed 19.

Cunningham and Saddiq Bey scored 20 apiece for the Pistons, who ended the game on a 20-12 scoring run to reverse their fortunes heading into the All-Star break.

Brooklyn rookie Cam Thomas was the star of the show on the big stage at Madison Square Garden, where the Nets rallied from a 28-point deficit to stun the New York Knicks 111-106.

Thomas scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, draining a long three-pointer with 7.7 seconds left to push the Nets' lead to six points and essentially seal the win.

The shot had superstar Kevin Durant, watching from the bench as he continues to recover from a knee injury, on his feet celebrating Thomas.

"I knew it was one-on-one time," Thomas said. "I just went to my go-to move.

"Glad it went in, cause I was struggling tonight," added the rookie, who had made just two of three shots through the first three quarters but played a key role in a 15-0 fourth-quarter scoring run that saw the Nets take the lead for the first time.

"I went, like one-for-nine, one-for-10 to start," Thomas said. "I just had to keep playing through it. I'm glad it worked out for us." Seth Curry -- recently arrived in the trade that sent James Harden to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons -- added 20 points for the Nets. Andre Drummond, acquired in the same deal, pulled down 19 rebounds, the most by a Nets player this season.

- DeRozan milestone - Julius Randle had 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who dropped their third straight in embarrassing fashion.

In Chicago, DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points to lead the Bulls to a 125-118 victory over the Sacramento Kings -- and break a record set by NBA great Wilt Chamberlain.

DeRozan became the first player in league history to score 35 or more points and connect on 50 percent or more of his shots in seven straight games.

Chamberlain did it in six straight games on two occasions, during the 1960-61 season and the 1962-63 campaign.

Coby White drained six three-pointers on the way to 31 points for Chicago. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls, who notched a fifth straight win and edged ahead of the Miami Heat atop the Eastern Conference.