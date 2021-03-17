Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Luna Rossa's Jimmy Spithill pledged to return to America's Cup racing after Wednesday's loss to Team New Zealand, saying said he had unfinished business with the trophy known as "the Auld Mug".

The combative Australian nicknamed "Pitbull" is one of the most successful sailors in America's Cup history, contesting the last four finals and winning two.

Spithill's aggressive tactics were widely seen as a key factor in Luna Rossa's unexpectedly strong 7-3 performance in the best-of-13 series in Auckland.

Many pundits had predicted a 7-0 sweep for the New Zealanders but the Italian challenger managed to win the start during most races.

However, Spithill admitted Team New Zealand had the better version of the 23-metre (75-foot) foiling monohulls used in the regatta.

"I felt we could have won a few more races but at times it felt we were taking a knife to a gun fight," he told TVNZ.

"They developed an incredible package and all you can do is tip your hat to them." Spithill has defeated Team New Zealand twice to seize yachting's most prestigious trophy with Oracle team USA in 2010 and 2013.

He has also now lost to the Kiwis twice, in 2017 with Oracle and 2021 with Luna Rossa.

But he still wants another shot at the America's Cup.

"I love competing and it's my fourth cup final in a row, two wins two losses," he said.

"I can't leave it there, I've got to tip it the right way."