PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) and its affiliated units celebrated World Judo Day nationwide, honouring the legacy of Jigoro Kano Shihan, the founder of judo, said a press release issued by Pakistan Judo Federation on Tuesday.

Aligned with the International Judo Federation's theme of "Wellbeing," this year’s observance highlights a holistic approach to health, extending judo's influence beyond the tatami to enrich all aspects of life.

For over 13 years, the PJF has marked this day to celebrate the sport and the values it instills, emphasizing physical, mental, emotional and social wellbeing as essential for quality of life.

The PJF held the 17th Men’s and 10th Women’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Judo Championship at the Lala Rafique sports Arena under the auspices of the district government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association. Matiullah Khan, Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the chief guest. He was accompanied by Pir Abdullah Shah, Additional Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Saleem Raza, Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate.

International athletes Malaika Noor and Muhammad Abbas also attended the event. Malaika recently became the first junior female athlete from Pakistan to compete in an IJF event, while Muhammad Abbas showcased an impressive performance at the Asian Cadet & Junior Championship in Korea. The PJF Secretary General Masood Ahmad, officials and players joined the celebrations embracing the theme of “Wellbeing.”

In the Inter-District Championship, various districts from KP participated, including Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Swat, Abbottabad, Mardan, and Peshawar.

Abbottabad claimed the women’s title with 85 points, followed by Lakki Marwat with 60 points. In the men’s category, Khyber District took first place with 93 points, while Peshawar finished second with 87 points.

The chief guest addressed the judokas, wishing them health and success on World Judo Day and congratulating all athletes and coaches. He highlighted that judo transcends physical activity, acting as an international language that bridges national borders, cultural barriers and language differences.

He noted that the judo bow symbolizes mutual respect and that judo students gain valuable social skills and form meaningful relationships.

In Islamabad, the Islamabad Judo Association (IJA) celebrated the day by organizing an event with school students, who participated in cake cutting and received certificates. South Asian gold medalist Hamid Ali also joined the festivities.

Following PJF’s instructions, the Sindh Judo Association held the World Judo Day event at the Gymnasium Hall in Karachi Coaching Centre. Sindh Judo Association Secretary M. Rafique and their judokas participated enthusiastically. The day was celebrated in Sukkur.

The Punjab Judo Association organized celebrations in Gujranwala District, with a large number of male and female judokas taking part. Secretary Punjab Judo Association Qamer Shakeel joined the students in cake cutting.

National champion Pakistan Army team and tunner-up Pakistan WAPDA Runner-also marked the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony. Numerous male and female judokas across the country actively participated in the activities organized by the PJF, learning about the history of judo and embracing its values.