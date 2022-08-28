PJF holds reception for outstanding judokas

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) hosted a reception dinner for their outstanding performers of the two recently-held mega events at a local hotel in islamabad.

Two times Olympian Shah Hussain Shah, who secured bronze medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 was the main point of focus.

He was awarded with Rs. 3,00,000 from the PJF.

Qaisar Afridi, another brilliant star was awarded Rs 1,00,000 as a token of recognition for his performance in Islamic Solidarity Games.

Junior Asian silver-medalist, who is also a South Asian medalist fought for bronze medal in an excellent way, showing the signs of a bright future.