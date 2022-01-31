UrduPoint.com

PJF Plans To Field Nine Judokas In Commonwealth Games, Asian Games

Muhammad Rameez Published January 31, 2022 | 07:23 PM

PJF plans to field nine judokas in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games

Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) is planning to field nine judokas six men and three women in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, a PJF official said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) is planning to field nine judokas six men and three women in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, a PJF official said on Monday.

"We've a highly talented bunch of judokas, who can claim medals in the prestigious Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Pakistan sports board (PSB) had sought Names of potential judokas and today (Monday) we've forwarded them names of our nine judokas," Masood Ahmed, vice president of PJF told APP.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8, while the Asian Games are penciled in for September 10-25 in Hangzhou, China.

According to Masood, the PJF was focused on judokas, who exhibited standout performance in the recently-held two national events - Diamond Jubilee Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan and the National Judo Championships.

Initially, we are targeting Common Wealth Games and for that we've chalked out a phase-wise programme. But the big hurdle in our way is scarcity of funds. "In the first phase, if we timely get necessary funds, we will send all these judokas for a four-week elite training from academies in some Center Asian countries.

"This will help improve their conditioning and competition skills while training with other Olympian judokas from around the world," he added.

He said in the second phase, all the athletes would move to IJF Judo academy, Tashkent Uzbekistan to train for around one month to have skills of European style of judo, which is considered a threat to Japanese judo. "There they will also participate in two international ranking competitions.

"In the third phase, the judokas who will excel in the international events as well as national events will be camped in a venue yet to be decided to further groom their skills," he maintained.

He said Pakistan had some highly talented judokas in different weight categories. Sharing the details of the judokas, whom the federation intends to prepare for Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, Masood said these included Japan-based two-time Olympian Shah Hussain Shah (-100kg), Qaisar Khan Afridi (-90kg), Hamid Ali (+100kg), Haseeb Mustafa (-81kg), Muhammad Asif (-73kg), Muhammad Hasnain(-66kg), Humaira Ashiq(-57kg), Shumaila Gull (-52kg) and Japan-based Amina Toyoda.

/395/932

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister World Sports China Nain Hangzhou Birmingham Tashkent Uzbekistan United Kingdom July August September Women Afridi All From Asia Weight

Recent Stories

EU Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Pierre Ca ..

EU Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Pierre Cardin Fashion House - Commissio ..

35 seconds ago
 SBP to provide top facilities for cricket fans dur ..

SBP to provide top facilities for cricket fans during PSL-7 matches: Punjab Spor ..

36 seconds ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs 850 per tola 31 Jan 202 ..

Gold price decreases by Rs 850 per tola 31 Jan 2022

39 seconds ago
 Chinese Astronauts Send Congratulations on Lunar N ..

Chinese Astronauts Send Congratulations on Lunar New Year From Space

40 seconds ago
 Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 27 beggars held

27 beggars held

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>