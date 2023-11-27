Open Menu

PJF To Arrange Out-of-country Training Trip For Talented Judokas

Muhammad Rameez Published November 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) will send a group of 10 to 12 talented athletes to three Central Asia countries for a training programme, commencing in May 2024.

“We are in talks with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan’s national judo bodies for the training of our judokas in their countries,” Masood Ahmed, the vice president of PJF told APP on Monday.

Masood, who returned to the country last week after attending the Asian Cadet and Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan said the three-month training programme would help polish Pakistan judokas skills, preparing them for future international assignments.

“These countries have excellent training facilities and top-level coaching staff.

I’m sure the training there will help hone our judokas’ skills according to the demand of the current times,” he said.

According to Masood, the out-of-country training trip will expose the judokas to a new culture. "Alongside the training, they will also feature in various events, taking place in those countries almost at the same time (the period of their training).

"The opportunities of playing overseas with some of the world's best athletes will help make them better," he added.

He said the federation wanted to create a long-term pathway for talented cadets, and junior and senior judokas.

