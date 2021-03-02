UrduPoint.com
PJF To Hold National Judo Championship In April

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 02:22 PM

PJF to hold National Judo Championship in April

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) will hold the 27th Men and 10th Women National Judo Championships from April 8 to 12 at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar.

"The event will take place in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports Directorate and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association," Masood Ahmed, vice president of PJF told APP on Tuesday.

He said the event was being arranged to encourage the country's youth. "We want our youngsters to come forward and join the sport of judo. This will provide them a healthy activity and enable them improve their self-defence capability.

"The championship will provide a wonderful opportunity to the judokas to improve their skills, share their experiences, and establish friendships.

" He said the federation had asked its affiliated units to start preparations for the event. "We've asked them to give an opportunity to the young and emerging talented athletes in so that they can showcase their skills in the championship," he said.

Masood said the male and female judokas will vie for top honours in five different weight categories, both in individual and team events. The male judokas will contest in -66 kg,-73 kg,-81kg,-90kg and +90kg weight divisions, whereas female will compete in -52 kg, -57kg,-63kg,-70kg and +70kg divisions.

"The team event will be held as per the SOR (sport and organization rules) of International Judo Federation and Judo Union of Asia as well as local modifications due to time and other factors," he added.

