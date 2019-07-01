Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) will send three judokas to compete at two back-to-back international events, next month, a senior PJF official said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) will send three judokas to compete at two back-to-back international events, next month, a senior PJF official said on Monday.

"The first event, Budapest Grand Prix 2019 will be held in Hungary from July 12-14, while the other event, which is also Grand Prix will take place in Croatia from July 22 to 25," Masood Ahmed, PJF Vice President told APP.

"These two events are major points on the road to Olympics. We hope our fighters will be able to make it to the coveted event after improving their rankings at these two Grand Prix events," he added.

According to Masood judokas, Shah Hussain Shan (-100kg), Qaisar Khan (-90kg) and Amina Toyada (-57kg) had the potential to make it to the Olympic Games. "That is why we have decided to send these three athletes to these events," he added.