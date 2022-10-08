UrduPoint.com

PJL 2022: Arafat Minhas' All-round Performance Helps Sharks Subdue Raiders

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 08, 2022 | 10:44 PM

PJL 2022: Arafat Minhas' all-round performance helps Sharks subdue Raiders

All-round performance by Arafat Minhas helped Gawadar Sharks defend 150-5 and beat Rawalpindi Raiders by 34 runs in the third match of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :All-round performance by Arafat Minhas helped Gawadar Sharks defend 150-5 and beat Rawalpindi Raiders by 34 runs in the third match of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

All-rounder Arafat Minhas hit a valuable 24 balls 40 not out and picked two wickets for 22 runs off his four overs. Luc Martin Benkenstien scored 33 runs while Saad Masood hit valuable 22 runs to help post a formidable total.

Afnan Khan, slow left arm, was the most successful bowler for the Rawalpindi Raiders and picked three wickets for 20 runs while Amir Hasan and Afnan Khan bagged one wicket each. Allah Muhammad Ghazanfar, Zia Ullah and Aseer Mughal remained wicketless.

Rawalpindi Raiders wilted under the pressure of chasing a challenging total and got all-out for 116 runs in 19 overs. Aseer Mughal was the highest scorer for the Raiders with 26 (23) runs, Wahaj Riaz scored 23 (23) while Zia Ullah and Amir Hasan were the other two to enter double-figures.

Mohammad Shoaib was the most successful bowler for the Sharks who picked 3 for 28, while Arafat Minhas, Momin Qamar and Luc Martin Benkenstien bagged two wickets each for 22, 24 and 1 run respectively. Martin bowled one over of leg-break bowling and claimed two wickets. Mohamamd Ismail claimed one wicket for 28 runs off his three overs.

Arafat Minhas was rewarded with Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rawalpindi Post Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

20 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

37 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.