PJL 2022: Arafat Minhas' all-round performance helps Sharks subdue Raiders

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :All-round performance by Arafat Minhas helped Gawadar Sharks defend 150-5 and beat Rawalpindi Raiders by 34 runs in the third match of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

All-rounder Arafat Minhas hit a valuable 24 balls 40 not out and picked two wickets for 22 runs off his four overs. Luc Martin Benkenstien scored 33 runs while Saad Masood hit valuable 22 runs to help post a formidable total.

Afnan Khan, slow left arm, was the most successful bowler for the Rawalpindi Raiders and picked three wickets for 20 runs while Amir Hasan and Afnan Khan bagged one wicket each. Allah Muhammad Ghazanfar, Zia Ullah and Aseer Mughal remained wicketless.

Rawalpindi Raiders wilted under the pressure of chasing a challenging total and got all-out for 116 runs in 19 overs. Aseer Mughal was the highest scorer for the Raiders with 26 (23) runs, Wahaj Riaz scored 23 (23) while Zia Ullah and Amir Hasan were the other two to enter double-figures.

Mohammad Shoaib was the most successful bowler for the Sharks who picked 3 for 28, while Arafat Minhas, Momin Qamar and Luc Martin Benkenstien bagged two wickets each for 22, 24 and 1 run respectively. Martin bowled one over of leg-break bowling and claimed two wickets. Mohamamd Ismail claimed one wicket for 28 runs off his three overs.

Arafat Minhas was rewarded with Player of the Match award for his all-round performance.