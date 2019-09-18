UrduPoint.com
PK Lost To Chines Taipei In Asian Volleyball Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:58 PM

PK lost to Chines Taipei in Asian volleyball championship

Pakistan lost to hosts Chinese Taipei with a set score of 3-2 in the Asian men's volleyball championship on Wednesday in Chinese Taipei

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan lost to hosts Chinese Taipei with a set score of 3-2 in the Asian men's volleyball championship on Wednesday in Chinese Taipei.

It was a very well contested match with a score line of 23-25, 25-17, 20-25, 20-18, 11-15 in favour of winners, according to the information made available to APP by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation here.

Pak teams coach tried new boys like Usman Faryad, Fakhar, and Bilal as Libero who could not match their experienced rivals.

The new blood was tested to judge young players performance as the outcome of the match would not have any repercussions on results. In reality tomorrow , Thursday match will determine the position because if Pakistan wins against Australia it will reach the Semi finals and in case of a defeat it will play for 5-8 positions.

Australia in its preliminary round match upset Iran, the fifth ranked team in the world.

In today's match Pakistan played good in all departments and it was a winnable match, but Pakistan had some gaps in its defence. The attack was very well combined which was evident from the fact that Pakistan won the two sets with good margin sets but lost the three sets with close margin.

It seemed Pak Coach had a strategy in his mind to lose the fifth set as he put all new boys because if Pakistan had won, it would have to face Iran, which in reality is a stronger team and a tough rival to beat.

