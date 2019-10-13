UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PKF Awaits To Hire A Turkish Coach For Country's Top Athlete Saadi Abbas

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 12:40 PM

PKF awaits to hire a Turkish coach for country's top athlete Saadi Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) was still awaiting to hire the services of a Turkish coach for the country's top Karateka Saadi Abbas in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

"Saadi's preparation for 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers were not going on as planned. We wrote to the Pakistan sports board (PSB) two months ago, for roping in a foreign Turkish coach to better prepare our only Olympic hope Saadi, but we have not yet received any reply from them," PKF Chairman Muhammad Jahangir told APP.

Jahangir said PSB had asked us to forward the requirements for hiring the Turkish coach and we did so two months ago, but no development on the matter has been done yet.

"Only the coach of the team can make a request to the referee for an immediate review of the video replay in the case of an objection to a judgement of the refereeing officials during the Karate contest as long as they have an appeal quota," he said and added that PSB needs to understand how important was the role of a coach in the game.

To a question, he said good coaches' charges up to US$ 4,000 per month.

Jahangir said Saadi won't be featuring in the Karate 1 Premier League scheduled to be held in Madrid next month due to his participation in the National Games and South Asian Games.

Jahangir said Saadi would be coming to Pakistan on October 26 for participation in the 33rd National Games to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thus month. "After that he would be going in the 13th South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara in December," he said.

Speaking about the remaining Olympic qualifiers, Jahangir said Saadi was to feature in a number of rounds to improve his ranking and then the final Olympic qualification round would be held in Paris in May.

"The rounds would be held in Dubai in February, Austria and Morocco in March, Spain in April," he said and added the federation was doing all in its power to support the two-time Commonwealth Karate Championships gold medalist Saadi. Saadi's Olympics ranking is 19. He needs to be among the top five to make it to the next year's Olympics.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Dubai Paris Tokyo Pokhara Kathmandu Madrid Austria Spain Morocco February March April May October December 2020 Gold Olympics All From Top Asia Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

1 hour ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.