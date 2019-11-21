PKF names five-member selection committee for Kabaddi WC

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Thursday constituted a five-member selection committee to finalize a formidable team for the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 scheduled to be held at Lahore and Nankana Sahib-Pakistan from January 12 to 18

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Thursday constituted a five-member selection committee to finalize a formidable team for the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 scheduled to be held at Lahore and Nankana Sahib-Pakistan from January 12 to 18.

The selection committee includes Lt. Col.

Nabeel Ahmed Rana, Rai Masood Ahmed Kharral, Tahir Waheed Jutt, Faryad Ali and Shahzad Hanif, said PKF Spokesperson.

The meeting of the selection committee would be held at the PKF office here at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan sports Complex on November 24 to select the probable for training camp.

The federation has planned to establish the training camp from December 2 at Pakistan Sports Complex. The Kabaddi World Cup would be played in the circle style format.