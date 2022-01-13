UrduPoint.com

Placing Of Punjab Games Among Top Five Twitter Trends Reflects Public Interest , DG, SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 13, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Placing of Punjab Games among top five Twitter trends reflects public interest , DG, SBP

The upcoming Punjab Games 2022 scaled new heights and jumped to 4th place in the latest trending of Twitter on Thursday. The promo of 73rd Punjab Games has also become a top trend

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The upcoming Punjab Games 2022 scaled new heights and jumped to 4th place in the latest trending of Twitter on Thursday. The promo of 73rd Punjab Games has also become a top trend.

Meanwhile, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said that the elevation of Punjab Games 2022 among top five Twitter trends reflected the enormous interest shown by the young generation of the province in the upcoming grand event.

He urged the talented youth of the province to show great passion in the upcoming Punjab Games competitions. "Sports board Punjab is utilizing all resources for the growth of sports culture throughout the province and encouraging the emerging male and female players".

