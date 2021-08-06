UrduPoint.com

Plan For Live Telecast Of Arshad Nadeem's Final Olympic Javelin Throw Match

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 07:45 PM

Plan for live telecast of Arshad Nadeem's final Olympic javelin throw match

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP), on the direction of Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, has made arrangements for live telecast of Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem's final javelin throw in Tokyo Olympic match on big screen on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The sports board Punjab (SBP), on the direction of Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, has made arrangements for live telecast of Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem's final javelin throw in Tokyo Olympic match on big screen on Saturday.

Arshad Nadeem's final Olympic javelin throw match would be shown on big screen at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall at 4pm.

Arshad Nadeem has qualified for the final of the men's javelin event with a throw of 85.16 metres at Tokyo Olympic Games. Arshad, 24, finished above Germany's Julian Weber and Czech's Jakub Vadlejch to win his group and a place in the medal round.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Punjab Germany Tokyo Olympics Event

Recent Stories

Emirates restarts flights to Glasgow starting 11th ..

Emirates restarts flights to Glasgow starting 11th August

4 minutes ago
 Greece, Turkey battle fierce fires under crushing ..

Greece, Turkey battle fierce fires under crushing heat

3 minutes ago
 Russian researchers visit Livestock Department, di ..

Russian researchers visit Livestock Department, discuss cooperation

3 minutes ago
 Cold Snap Slashes Prospects for French Grape, Apri ..

Cold Snap Slashes Prospects for French Grape, Apricot Harvests

3 minutes ago
 Navalny's 3 Entities, Including Anti-Corruption Fo ..

Navalny's 3 Entities, Including Anti-Corruption Foundation, Officially Banned in ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates Center for Genome Editing at ..

Minister inaugurates Center for Genome Editing at UAF

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.