LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The sports board Punjab (SBP), on the direction of Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, has made arrangements for live telecast of Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem's final javelin throw in Tokyo Olympic match on big screen on Saturday.

Arshad Nadeem's final Olympic javelin throw match would be shown on big screen at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall at 4pm.

Arshad Nadeem has qualified for the final of the men's javelin event with a throw of 85.16 metres at Tokyo Olympic Games. Arshad, 24, finished above Germany's Julian Weber and Czech's Jakub Vadlejch to win his group and a place in the medal round.