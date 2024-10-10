Open Menu

Plan Of Attacking Bad Deliveries Properly Executed: Brook

Muhammad Rameez Published October 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) England's middle-order batter Harry Brook expressed his exhaustion after a marathon innings during the ongoing Test series in Multan.

Talking to the media after his impressive performance, Brook emphasized his desire for the team to secure a win tomorrow, following his big individual effort.

"I am exhausted after scoring so many runs and I just hope the team clinches victory tomorrow," he said.

Brook, who utilized the batting-friendly pitch to his advantage, further added, "I made full use of the wicket to build a big score. The last four days have been incredible, and the boys have worked really hard."

The young batter admitted to being fatigued but looked forward to getting some well-earned rest. "I was really tired now and will be getting a good sleep tonight", he maintained.

Brook also lauded the influence of veteran teammate Joe Root and said that playing alongside Root has been a great help.

He said that watching the way Root plays teaches him a lot.

Discussing the team’s strategy, Brook explained that the plan was to attack bad deliveries and not let the spinners settle. "The plan was simple – hit the bad balls and make sure not to let the spinners dominate."

While acknowledging the skill of Pakistan's world-class pacers, Brook highlighted the confidence England’s batters displayed against them. He said that Shaheen and Naseem were top-class bowlers, but the English team played with confidence on this pitch.

Brook concluded by mentioning his recent efforts to improve his physical conditioning. "Over the past two to three months, I have worked really hard on my fitness, and it has made a big difference," he added.

More Stories From Sports