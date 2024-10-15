Plan Of Breaking Partnership Properly Executed: Potts
Muhammad Rameez Published October 15, 2024 | 08:17 PM
England's Fast Bowler Matthew Potts said that the plan was made to prevent and break partnership was properly executed
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) England's Fast Bowler Matthew Potts said that the plan was made to prevent and break partnership was properly executed.
Talking to media persons on Tuesday, Potts acknowledged the difficulty his team faced in breaking key partnerships. "We gave it our all today as fast bowlers, but breaking those partnerships was really tough".
He reflected on his past bowling experience in subcontinent conditions, saying, "I have had some good experiences bowling in India, but the heat in Multan was quite intense."
He also shared that he had detailed discussions with veteran pacer James Anderson regarding bowling strategies for the pitch. "I still believe there was plenty in the pitch for seamers. A long partnership can change the game, but overall, everything felt fine while bowling," he remarked.
Potts emphasized the significance of breaking partnerships, which can shift the momentum of a match. "As a bowler, it was crucial to break a partnership, and we are glad we eventually managed to do that. When you come in with a plan, it was important to execute it to the fullest," he added.
He also commented on a key moment in the game when Mohammad Rizwan was caught, saying, "I felt the catch off Rizwan was pretty clear, though the keeper and slip players did not sense it immediately. But breaking that partnership was essential."
Despite the tough conditions, Potts expressed his satisfaction with his bowling efforts and remains optimistic about England’s position in the game.
Recent Stories
Media, institutions urged to fight environmental issues
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Provincial ..
Mental health important as physical health: PU VC
PM emphasizes enhanced trade, investment between Pakistan, Kazakhstan
LESCO collects over Rs 8.01m from 315 defaulters in 24 hours
Under-training ASPs delegation visit to CPO Islamabad
IG Rizvi reviews foolproof security plans for SCO summit
Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain reviews pro ..
Woman electrocuted in Faisalabad
Inter-University Cricket Championship (Zone K) kicks off at SAU
Full-board meeting on PPIF strategic planning held
More Stories From Sports
-
Inter-University Cricket Championship (Zone K) kicks off at SAU11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara inaugurates Annual Sports Tournament 202412 minutes ago
-
Kamran Ghulam becomes 13th Pakistani to score 100 on test debut12 minutes ago
-
Dream of playing for country comes true: Kamran Ghulam12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ends 1st day of 2nd test at 259/545 minutes ago
-
Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines48 minutes ago
-
Dutch rider Lavreysen targets record at world track championships48 minutes ago
-
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts9 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results - collated2 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results2 hours ago
-
SBP face off holders SNGPL in President's Cup final2 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup scores21 hours ago