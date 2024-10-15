Plan of breaking partnership properly executed: Potts

England's Fast Bowler Matthew Potts said that the plan was made to prevent and break partnership was properly executed

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) England's Fast Bowler Matthew Potts said that the plan was made to prevent and break partnership was properly executed.

Talking to media persons on Tuesday, Potts acknowledged the difficulty his team faced in breaking key partnerships. "We gave it our all today as fast bowlers, but breaking those partnerships was really tough".

He reflected on his past bowling experience in subcontinent conditions, saying, "I have had some good experiences bowling in India, but the heat in Multan was quite intense."

He also shared that he had detailed discussions with veteran pacer James Anderson regarding bowling strategies for the pitch. "I still believe there was plenty in the pitch for seamers. A long partnership can change the game, but overall, everything felt fine while bowling," he remarked.

Potts emphasized the significance of breaking partnerships, which can shift the momentum of a match. "As a bowler, it was crucial to break a partnership, and we are glad we eventually managed to do that. When you come in with a plan, it was important to execute it to the fullest," he added.

He also commented on a key moment in the game when Mohammad Rizwan was caught, saying, "I felt the catch off Rizwan was pretty clear, though the keeper and slip players did not sense it immediately. But breaking that partnership was essential."

Despite the tough conditions, Potts expressed his satisfaction with his bowling efforts and remains optimistic about England’s position in the game.