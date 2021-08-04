UrduPoint.com

Plane Carrying Belarusian Athlete Lands In Vienna

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:42 PM

Plane carrying Belarusian athlete lands in Vienna

An Austrian Airlines plane from Tokyo carrying Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya landed at Vienna airport shortly after 3:00 pm local time (1300 GMT) on Wednesday, an AFP reporter at the scene said

A VIP van followed by two police vehicles were waiting to escort Tsimanouskaya from the plane in what is expected to be a stopover on the way to Poland.

