Plane carrying Belarusian athlete lands in Vienna

An Austrian Airlines plane from Tokyo carrying Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya landed at Vienna airport shortly after 3:00 pm local time (1300 GMT) on Wednesday, an AFP reporter at the scene said

A VIP van followed by two police vehicles were waiting to escort Tsimanouskaya from the plane in what is expected to be a stopover on the way to Poland.